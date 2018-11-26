What is Cold Storage Building? How Can You Get A Quality Storage Building?

Since time immemorial, people in all parts of the world used different methods to preserve food and various other items to be used later. Depending on the weather and environment of the region, they dried, salted, pickled, iced and smoked the imperishable items. Preservation of things began when humans had to deal with calamities such as famine, flood, warfare etc. It was also easier for sailors, soldiers, merchants and pilgrims to carry their own food to faraway places.

With the advent of modern technology, storing imperishable items is no longer a strenuous task and it can be done on small and large scale. There are cold storage buildings and warehouses that can store tons of items and preserve them for months.

What is Cold Storage Building?

When things are left in the open, chemical decomposition occur and it slowly gets decayed. But the decomposition process is slowed down significantly when we keep them cold. A cold storage building works on the similar principal – it is like a refrigerated building that is designed to store temperature controlled or frozen materials.

These refrigerated warehouses allow you to set multiple temperatures based on the products’ nature and decomposition. For example, a medicine may require it to be stored at a specific temperature and a food item should be stored in a different temperature. Getting your favorite fruit in the off-season is not a wonder anymore and a lot of big business relies on cold storage building to supply for the demands of the customers. Apart from food items, cold storage building can also store candles, artwork, plants, lipstick, cologne, medicine etc.

Cold Storage Building Design and Construction

Cold storage warehouse can be big or small depending on the size of your business. While designing your refrigerated building, it is important to keep in mind that it should be equipped with optimal placement of ducting, piping and other lifelines to ensure that the whole system operates efficiently. The infrastructure should be designed in a way that it is easy for renovation and expansion in the future when the business grows rapidly.

Maintaining temperature stability and energy efficiency in cold storage warehouse requires a good insulation system. There are lot of methods are used for insulation. Cold storage warehouses are built using steel, wooden or concrete panels. The insulation techniques could differ depending on the raw materials used for the building.

