Topnotch Health Care Available in EPIC Recovery Center

When choosing an elderly care facility, it is important to know their necessities. Cedar Mountain Rehab provides the best elderly care that usually comprises of short or long term nursing care in private or semi-private rooms, including, meals, activities, and personal care. They provide a registered nurse on duty at all times. Moreover the staff at Cedar Mountain Rehab has the highest professional ethics and effectively set the standards of professionalism for their healthcare facility.

Cedar Mountain Rehab offers Services to achieve the highest level of function, independence, and safety. Individualized treatment programs are developed with the interdisciplinary team of nursing, social services, activities, and dietary in consultation with your physicians. You can avail services listed below at Cedar Mountain Rehab:

• Activities of Daily Living (ADL) Training

• Wound Care

• Gait Training

• Bed Mobility

• Dysphasia Treatment

• Aphasia/Cognitive Impairment Treatment

• Rehab Dining

• Restorative Care

• Home Therapy Assessment

The spokesperson at Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation says “From the moment you pass through our doors, we want you to feel welcomed. At Cedar Mountain Post Acute, we provide a therapeutic environment for our residents. With a unique and personalized experience for our residents, our main objective is to help each patient rest, recover and return to their optimal mobility and independence. Each person is a valued guest, and they should expect a caliber of service that will fill each day with comfort, therapy, and safety.”

EPIC Recovery Center with specialized programs provides care to address a medical diversity in the patients and residents with a range of programs including Neurological/Neuromuscular Disorders, Amputation Recovery, Post-Surgical Recovery, Multiple Trauma, Orthopedic Conditions, Pain Management, Speech and Swallowing Disorders, Cognitive and Memory Problems. Moreover the provide care for the General De-Conditioning, Cardio-Pulmonary Conditions and Post-Surgical Pressure Wounds

About Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Rehabilitation:

