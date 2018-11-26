Smart Toys On The Rise With The Involvement Of Artificial Intelligence In Toy Manufacturing

Demand for smart toys is on the rise due to its user engaging property. Smart Toys are electronic component embedded toys that have their own intelligence and behaves according to the environmental stimuli. It enables to reduce the smartphone industry threat by using artificial intelligence to attract children. Many smart toys like Spin Master’s interactive Luvabella baby doll, Hasbro’s Bluetooth-connected Furreal motorized pet, Barbie’s futuristic hologram Barbie, Lego’s app-based coding playset and Mattel “smart” baby monitor have been launched.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE DOLL, TOY, AND GAME MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $190 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the global doll, toy, and game manufacturing market, accounting for half of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the market is witnessing a growth in board games. The interest in board games is not only restricted to a particular age group, but rather can be seen across various age groups.

The Lego Group was the largest company in the global doll, toy, and game manufacturing market, with revenues of $37.9 billion in the year 2016. The Lego Group’s growth strategy is focusing on creating innovative new products from concepts developed under the title “Obviously LEGO, never seen before.” The company plans to come up with such concepts every two to three years. The company also intends to expand LEGO Education, its division that works with schools and kindergartens. And it will develop its digital business as the difference between the physical world and the digital world becomes more and more blurred and less and less relevant for children.

