Shanghai Afan Industrial CO., LTD Keeping Up Their Great Work in the Field of Car Turbochargers

Shanghai (November 26, 2018) – The Shanghai Afan Industrial CO., LTD is an excellent company with their base in Shanghai, China. They have been associated with great automobile companies and are one of the leading companies that manufacture turbochargers as well as other such related car accessories in China. They have worked for the borg warner company, and through their hard work and perseverance they have achieved all their credibility today.

Among their famous products are the BMW turbochargers, audi turbo, Opel turbochargers, and even the Dodge turbochargers. They also produce various great turbo accessory parts, which has earned them a lot of popularity. Among their latest products are the turbochargers for the Perkins Agricultural Tractor. This turbo is extremely powerful and has many beneficial features provided to the user.

Among the various turbo parts that this company manufactures are the shaft wheels, cartridges, actuator, and even the turbine housing. They also produce the garrett turbo including all its parts. The Shanghai Afan Industrial CO., LTD has brought about great ease of turbo availability to the general public car companies. Their turbochargers are sturdy and of the highest quality. Through these turbochargers, the cars get the incredible surge of power for which they are all so accessible.

Among the leading products of Afan is the borg warner turbo. The company makes these turbochargers through great research on, and these turbochargers are produced one of the best at the company’s manufacturing unit. Shanghai Afan Industrial CO., LTD is one of the leading companies that make car turbochargers in China as well as in the world.

About Shanghai Afan Industrial CO., LTD:

Shanghai Afan Industrial CO., LTD is one of the leading companies in the field of turbochargers and other such accessories. This company from China has been dominating their realm of the industry, and their primary products include cartridge, compressor wheel, shaft, complete turbocharger, housing, thrust bearing and more. This company has their focus on the various aspects of customer satisfaction. They run by the vision of “Build, and maintain a high level of customer loyalty and positive perception; to be the first choice for our customers”. With their headquarters in Shanghai, this turbocharger producing company has robust customer support as well. They have the technical assistance available for the clientele almost all week. The Shanghai Afan Industrial CO., LTD has until now developed complete turbochargers of 500 models, cartridges, as well as spare parts of more than 1000 models successfully for international Aftermarket Company and OEM in China.

For additional information, please visit http://www.afanauto.com/.

Media Contact:

Afan Industrial CO., LTD

Address: NO.2039 Longhao road, Jinshan District, Shanghai

Phone: +86 21 67968098

Tel: +86 21 67968098

Email: sales@afanauto.com

###