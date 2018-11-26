Protein Expression Market Growth Opportunities by Regions, Type and Application; Trends Forecast to 2023

The protein expression market is expected to reach $3.0 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2017-2023. Key factors driving the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the availability of funding for protein-based research, technological advancements, growing aging population and increasing growth in the life science sector.

Explore Sample Copy of this Research Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/protein-expression-market/report-sample

In terms of end user, the protein expression market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations and other users (primarily including; detergent manufacturers, leather industry, food processing industry, dairy industry, chemical industry, paper industry, bioplastic industry, breweries and cosmeceutical industry). Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies were the largest end user of protein expression system and services, contributing 40.1% to the global market in 2016 due to the technological advancement in protein expression research and rising production of recombinant therapeutic proteins for disease treatment.

The Asia-Pacific market for protein expression is expected to reach $824.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2017-2023. The Asia-Pacific protein expression market has been experiencing growth due increasing prevalence of diseases such as anaphylaxis and diabetes, increasing aging population, increased R&D spending, and increasing per capita income. Among the countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan held the largest share of the Asia-Pacific market for protein expression in 2016. However, India is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 14.1% during 2013-2016, which is expected to increase to 16.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in India is mainly attributable to the increasing expenditure of government on the healthcare sector.

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/protein-expression-market

Some of the key players operating in the protein expression market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., New England Biolabs Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.