PriceManager’s MAP Tool Helps Manufacturers Maintain Brand Image and Profitability

[Teaneck, 11/26/2018] – PriceManager offers solutions for retailers and manufacturers to stay up to date on product prices and to track competition. The company provides comprehensive automated monitoring and enforcement solutions to eliminate the traditionally manual processes of companies and ensure that profits are maximized. Their Minimum Advertised Pricing tool allows for enhanced monitoring to ensure that standards are maintained and that brand image is solidified and protected.

PriceManager’s Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) policy uses automated tracking solutions to check on vendor violations and competition progress. It tracks MAP on a daily basis to help enforce policy guidelines and to ensure that the operations of a business continue to proceed smoothly. The company is open to accepting and addressing concerns about their monitoring tools and policies.

Automatic Notifications

The MAP tool sends automatic notifications to manufacturers to alert them of the policy violations of resellers so they are made aware of existing issues and to encourage smoother operations. This includes discoveries of unauthorized vendors and data on historical violation trends and violation leaders. The reliable tracking software helps detect whether or not vendors are complying with the MAP policy. It provides managers with online, real-time access to product listings so they will have consistent access to the progress of their products.

This software automatically notifies sales representatives of policy violators. It is a more efficient way of spreading information and having product vendors be made aware of alerts and pricing compliance issues. Enforcement of the MAP policy is streamlined through improved technology and software so that manufacturers no longer have to notify and communicate directly with policy violators.

Competition Monitoring

PriceManager’s MAP tool allows companies to determine where they stand against competition and in comparison to others in the industry. It provides manufacturers with the technological ability to track the pricing of similar products offered by competing businesses whether they are on individual sites, marketplaces, or shopping engines.

This means it not only assists MAP policy monitoring of the manufacturers themselves, but also provides progress and policy tracking information of the competition. With only a few clicks, pricing data and competition information on different distributors across 30 countries can be collected and reviewed. MAP’s ability to convert currency automatically is able to further boost efficiency.

Protecting Product Value

The comprehensive software of PriceManager allows manufacturers to consistently monitor product pricing to make sure it remains in line with industry standards. Distributors can protect their brand equity and establish a threshold for prices before they are spread and provided to the different vendors.

These automated tracking and monitoring solutions can help boost profits, improve the manufacturer-vendor relationship, and protect the brand’s overall image and product value.

About PriceManager

PriceManager is a subscription-based service that was started in 2009. It was founded on the idea that retailers and manufacturers need a more efficient and cost-effective way of obtaining meaningful online pricing data and competitive intelligence. PriceManager maintains hundreds of clients across over 30 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.pricemanager.com.