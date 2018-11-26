IoT Sensor Market Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2023

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global IoT sensor market that estimates 42% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the amount of CAGR revenue is estimated to be close to US $ 40 bn. The key factor responsible for the growth of the IoT sensor market is the necessity of connected devices and the increasing adoption of smart devices and wearables. Smarter IoT devices that are nominally priced are being preferred in various industries and institutions. Due to nominal prices, more and more industry verticals are implementing IoT sensors every day. The manufacturing and distribution of IoT sensors are receiving aid from the government which makes them “in-demand” across industries.

Major giants like IBM Corporation and Texas Instruments are investing into IoT sensor market due to increasing demand from various industry verticals like commercial, consumer and industrial. Increasing need for real time computing of applications is one major factor fueling the growth of IoT sensor market. Texas Instruments is dominating the internet of things market and is considered to be the technology leader in IoT applications.

North America region holds the largest market share of global IoT sensor market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for mobile communication and consumer electronics in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies.

Major Key Players

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA),

Broadcom Limited (USA),

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany),

Johnson Controls International PLC. (Ireland),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),

TE Connectivity Ltd. (USA)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA).

Latest Industry News

CenTrak has announced the transfer of select assets of Awarepoint to its subsidiary Clinical Patents LLC (CPLLC). This transfer will expand CenTrak’s market-leading IoT Location and Sensing services with the addition of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sensor technology. Awarepoint technology has been installed in hundreds of prominent hospitals and clinics throughout North America. It leverages hundreds of thousands of IoT sensors and tags.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced the acquisition of Symeo GmbH, a privately held company based in Munich, Germany, specializing in RADAR hardware and software for emerging autonomous automotive and industrial applications. Symeo’s innovative signal processing algorithms will enable ADI to offer customers a significantly improved RADAR platform with angular accuracy and resolution.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of IoT sensor market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in IoT sensor market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing demand for IoT sensors across various applications in that region.

Segmentation:

The global IoT sensors market has been segmented into the component, network technology, type, and vertical. Component-based segmentation of global IoT sensor market covers hardware platform and software platform. Primary segmentation of hardware includes consumer devices, energy management, fire protection systems, lighting control systems and security & access control systems. Other segments of hardware are consumer appliances, wearable devices, set-top boxes, smart TVs, home theatre projectors, and next-generation game consoles. Examples of consumer appliances include a smart dishwasher, smart oven, a smart refrigerator and smart washing machine. Software platforms are segmented into application security, data management, location analytics, network security, network bandwidth management, real-time/ streaming analytics and remote monitoring system.

