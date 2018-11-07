Expanded Polystyrene Market Research Report 2018

This report studies the global Expanded Polystyrene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Expanded Polystyrene market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Alpek
The Dow Chemical Company
Kaneka
Synthos
Total
ACH Foam Technologies
BASF
NOVA Chemicals
SIBUR
StyroChem
SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF
Synbra Holding B.V
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Hard Expanded Polystyrene
Soft Expanded Polystyrene
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Building Materials
Packaging
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Expanded Polystyrene capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Expanded Polystyrene manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Expanded Polystyrene are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Expanded Polystyrene Manufacturers
Expanded Polystyrene Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Expanded Polystyrene Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Expanded Polystyrene market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of content
Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Research Report 2018
1 Expanded Polystyrene Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Expanded Polystyrene
1.2 Expanded Polystyrene Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Hard Expanded Polystyrene
1.2.3 Soft Expanded Polystyrene
1.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene Segment by Application
1.3.1 Expanded Polystyrene Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Building Materials
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Expanded Polystyrene Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Expanded Polystyrene (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene Capacity, Produc
