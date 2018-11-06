Hyperscale Data Center Market: Rising Use of Large Format Displays in Sports and Entertainment Sectors to Boost Growth

Market Highlights:

Hyperscale data centers are modified data centers which are personalized as per the specifications and requirements of an organization. Hyperscale data centers can easily blend with the existing infrastructure and protect the corporate data. Rise in big data, and highly energy efficient data centers are driving the global Hyperscale Data Center Market. The rising adoption of cloud-based services and demand for cloud-based solutions across major industry verticals are fuelling the market growth.

On the basis of data center size, the segment is further classified into small and medium-sized data centers and large data centers. In general, small and medium data centers consists of 10 racks as per the needs of the user and can be expanded while operating. An ideal application of small and medium-sized data center is to provide energy efficient systems to meet enterprise’s IT demands. Large data centers cater the needs of an entire organization which can handle excessive loads and capable of the strong, huge amount of data. Facebook Inc. and Google Inc. are developing new data centers using New Photonic Connectors (NPC) and embedded optical modules. The basic advantage of this design is that it helps in reducing power losses with DC power drives.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises, on-cloud. The deployment model always carries a question on security and pricing. The organizations that are more focused towards the security tend to use more of on-premise deployment whereas, regarding pricing, the cloud deployment is suitable. The hyperscale data centers help the enterprises to expand the computing capabilities and sustain with the flow of growing data. The large organizations are investing huge capital in integrating offline businesses to the cloud and are more focused towards the reliability and faster data retrieval. Thus, the market by deployment is largely occupied by cloud deployment

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into professional service and managed service. The professional service is further is segmented into integration and deployment service, consulting service, and support & maintenance service.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5878

Key players:

Some of the key players in the market are Dell Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Cavium (U.S.), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.).

Some of the key innovators in the market are Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Baidu, Inc.(China), China Telecommunications Corporation (China), China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (U.S.), CyrusOne, Inc. (U.S.), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), OVH (France) and many others.

Segmentation:

The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market is segmented into user type, components, data center size, deployment, industry, and region. On the basis of user type, the segment is further classified into cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises. On the basis of the component, the segment is further classified into solution and services. On the basis of solutions, the segment is further classified into servers, storage, networking, and many others. On the basis of services, the segment is further classified into professional and managed services. The professional services can be further classified into installation and deployment, consulting, and maintenance & support. On the basis of data center size, the segment is further classified into small and medium-sized data centers and large data centers. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-premise and on-cloud. The Hyperscaledata centers are being deployed in major industry verticals like BFSI, retail, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and many others.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hyperscale-data-center-market-5878

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of data center providers in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Due to this, major contribution is made by the U.S., particularly in the development of energy efficient data centers.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent market growth concerning the Hyperscale Data Centers Market. The growth of data across various industries like healthcare and manufacturing are pushing the demand for hyperscale data centers. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for hyperscale data centers and increasing adoption of cloud-based services in countries like China, India, and Taiwan are driving the market in this region. Also, the hyper-scale data centers in Asia Pacific are booming due to good economic growth and increase in internet connected devices which is affecting the growth of the market in Asia Pacific

Get More PR Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/hyperscale-data-centers-market

Intended Audience:

Original equipment manufacturers

System integrators

Consultancy firms

Research Organizations

Managed service providers

Data security providers

Government Agencies

Data center providers

Cloud operators

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com