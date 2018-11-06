Distec expands POS-Line with UHD monitor Brilan 4k 75″

Distec GmbH – leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – presents its latest monitor in ultra-high definition at booth 228 in hall 8 at SPS IPC Drives in Nuremberg from the 27th to 29th November 2018: the Brilan 4k 75″. The robust 75″ UHD monitor features a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and a brightness of 700 cd/m².” All this makes the new UHD Brilan monitor an excellent choice for industrial use in information displays, as a control monitor in prepress and for digital signage”, explained Axel Schäfer, Head of Division Monitor Solutions at Distec GmbH.

PC box passively cooled

The new passively cooled PC box for POS-line monitors available in sizes 32 to 65 inches is based on the seventh generation of Intel i5 (Kaby Lake, 14nm, i5-7300U) with a TDP of 15W. The integrated, passive cooling and the use of an SSD enable you to operate the monitor system under full load even at high ambient temperatures. The system is designed for 24/7 continuous operation. The flat PC box has no rotating parts and is extremely service-friendly, as it can be removed from the monitor. It can also be configured independently of the monitor and impresses with its low power consumption. For the PC Distec guarantees an availability of at least five years.

Xtra-Line 27″ in an elegant design with glass front

Another highlight is the Xtra-Line 27″ monitor with touch display and elegant glass front. The Xtra-Line brand includes monitors with special features and designs. Thus, all Xtra-Line monitors have a rugged metal housing, VGA, HDMI and DP Interfaces, a very small overall depth and are particularly suitable for installation in confined spaces. The applications include machine monitors and digital signage.

Custom monitor for EOS 3D printing system

For its industrial 3D printing systems, EOS, the global technology and quality leader in additive metal and plastic component manufacturing, had developed a custom 21.5-inch monitor with plastic housing, PCAP-Touch and FHD resolution by Distec. The high-end HMI impresses with a great user experience design. “The design freedom enables seamless integration into EOS machines,” added Axel Schäfer. “We have tailored the assembly and data interfaces to the EOS systems.” Other special features include the integrated control buttons, the durable housing and the easy-to-clean glass front.