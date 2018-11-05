LAM (Library, Archive, And Museum) In One – Now Get More Shared Resources

The convergence of library, museum and archive services is gaining popularity as they are inter-related in terms of their service offerings, and have therefore gained acceptance. For example, the Museum of History & Industry and the University of Washington Libraries collaborated with the Association of King County Historical Organizations to address the challenges related with preserving collections and to provide greater access to the community.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE INFORMATION SERVICES GLOBAL MARKET TO GROW TO $163 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the information services market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share. This was mainly due to the presence of a large population accessing news syndicate for news content, archives and libraries for information.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies are offering their clients specialized websites to provide them instant access to quality content from around the world. These specialized sites make it easy for clients to navigate the latest stories, photos and videos. For instance, The Washington Post and The New York Times are offering clients with specialized news syndicate websites for use in their digital publications.

Bloomberg was the largest player in the information services market, with revenues of $10 billion in 2016. Bloomberg’s growth strategy is to offer its content through online TV and Over-the-top (OTT) platforms. It is also offering video content for written articles published on Bloomberg’s website to increase its overall revenues.

The information services market comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating news syndicates, libraries and archive facilities.

