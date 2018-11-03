In 2019 Bridge House’s Ready to Work Continues Building Better Lives

United State (November 03, 2018) – Bridge House’s Ready to Work House and Employment Center opened its doors for the first time in 2015 under the leadership of Isabel McDevitt and that sought help from Ready to Work to a point in life that many never thought they would reach.

In 2015, Ready to Work’s facility in Boulder was purchased and renovated by Bridge House. This new community was meant to house 48 residents of Ready to Work’s homeless program. Ready to Work didn’t only provide temporary housing is provided employment services to Ready to Work residents as well.

In just three years Bridge House finds itself opening a second Ready to Work branch in Aurora, Colorado located at 3176 S Peoria Ct. Ready to Work in Colorado will most likely be modeled after Ready to Work in Boulder.

Those wishing to join the Ready to Work program as a resident are screened and selected based on their eligibility. All applicants to the Ready to Work program are required to participate in a internship that can span only a few days to several weeks. The time variation is due to the individual circumstances of every Ready to Work program applicant.

Ready to Work is Bridge House’s employment program that provides paid jobs, vocational training and support services to individuals re-entering the workforce.

Individuals will live in the Ready to Work House for about one year and will be working, participating in case management, financial management and vocational development as a condition of residency.

Guaranteed Employment for the Homeless

All residents of Ready to Work will be provided paid work for up to 29 hours per week, attend classes, pay room and board, and participate in maintaining the Ready to Work facility. Since Ready to Work operates two separate businesses – exterior maintenance and food service, there are a variety of job positions open to residents of Ready to Work during their time in the program.

Contacting Bridge House & Ready to Work

Isabel McDevitt is the Chief Executive Officer of Bridge House in Boulder as well as the Creator and ongoing Developer of Bridge House’s Ready to Work programs for the homeless. Ready to Work in Boulder is located at 4747 Table Mesa Drive at the Table Mesa and Moorhead intersection when entering Boulder from Hwy 36.

