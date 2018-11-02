Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market 2018 Growth Rate Research Report and Future Plans 2022

Market Highlights:

The global adaptive optics market is growing at the rapid pace owing to growing investment in optical research & development, growing demand for adaptive optics in medical sector, and high usage of adaptive optics in telescope, astronomy and cellular imaging sectors among others. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of adaptive optics is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022). The major growth driver of Adaptive Optics Market includes growing investment in Optical research & development, growing demand for adaptive optics in medical sector, and high usage of adaptive optics in telescope, astronomy and cellular imaging sectors among others.

However, lack of technical expertise and high initial cost are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of Adaptive Optics Market.

The study indicates that military and defence industry held the largest share of the adaptive optics market compared to other end-user industries in 2016. The adaptive optics is used for the development of defence weapons and highly refined supervision systems. These are also used as a method for improving the effectiveness of direct energy weapons. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the adaptive optics market for the military and defence end-user industry.

The adaptive optics market for wave front sensor is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023. This is mainly because wave front measurement is required in many optical applications to characterize the profile of optical components or to estimate the aberrations to which the input wave front has been subjected. Similarly, wave front sensing can be used in metrology and microscopy. The most widely used wave front sensor is the Shack-Hartman wave front sensor.

Industry News:

– Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has acquired secure communication systems Inc. in the year 2015. The acquisitions is done to provide high performance electronics, and component solutions to the end-users which include Industry, aerospace and defense market.

– Northrop Grumman Corporation has got a contract of deformable mirror development in June 2016 for developing thirty-meter telescope to image the edge of the observable universe.

Major Key Players:

Aplegen, Inc. (U.S.), Benchmark Electronics, Inc.(U.S.), Boston Corporation (U.S.), Holoeye Photonics AG.(Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Baker Adaptive Optics (U.S.), Phasics Corp. (France), Synopsys Optical Solution Group (U.S.), Adaptive Optics Associates, Inc. (U.S.) and Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh (Germany)

Competitive Analysis:

The market of Adaptive Optics appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Segments

Segmentation by Type: Natural guide star adaptive optics (NGAO), Laser guide star adaptive optics (LGAO), Multi-conjugate adaptive optics (MCAO), Multi-object adaptive optics (MOAO), and Ground-layer adaptive optics (GLAO) among others.

Segmentation by Components: Wave Front Sensors and Controllers, Deformable Mirrors

Segmentation by Applications: Automotive, Military & Defense, Consumer electronics and Medical among others.

Objective Study of Adaptive Optics Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Adaptive Optics Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Adaptive Optics Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by components, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Adaptive Optics Market.

Regional Analysis:

The global Adaptive Optics market is divided into four regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific Europe and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America adaptive optics market is expected to dominate the market, owing to ongoing investment to enhance healthcare technology and rising demand for adaptive optics in various military applications. Asia Pacific adaptive optics market is identified as the fastest growing market, due to expanding astronomical practices and increasing investment for research and development across various sectors, including biomedical and healthcare.

