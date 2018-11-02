Missed call alert service with 1800 toll-free and 10-digit mobile number

1st November 2018- After the great success in SMS marketing services, we decided to launch a new service for our client base. MsgClub has started providing missed call service number in normal toll-free number that starts from 1800 and 10-digit virtual number. We are happy to announce the launch of our new services with outbound calling and IVR with all of you. These services give real-time leads to you and your team on the online portal.

After a lot of efforts and new developments by our team, we are grateful to offer this service in two-ways to our clients. Although, it is available in affordable monthly & yearly plans rather than other service providers of India.

Missed call alert service attracts more customers without being charged. This works just a like a toll-free number. It helps many people to contact the company for free of cost. The interested customers will have to just give a missed call on the number that is placed on the company website or banner or email.

It also has an auto-reply SMS facility to reach clients. It does inform callers that their call has been received by us and we will contact you shortly or we have some great offers for you. This creates a good brand image in the minds of callers. As everyone like freebies, so giving a medium to connect with you will be going to popular among all your clientele.

However, it is a completely automated process, once the callers give a ring on your 1800 or virtual mobile number the system will disconnect it after one or two rings and send them an auto-reply to thank them. Later your available team members will call them and ask their concerns for which they have made a call.

According to the team leader of MsgClub, its a smart way of doing communication for you and your customers both. It is not chargeable so your people will feel free to contact you and your executives and later you can convert them into your customers.

Missed call service provider gives you great opportunity to increase your loyal customer base. Any missed call regardless of geographical location will be considered as a lead. You can also combine missed call solution with outbound calling for quick engagement of consumers and conversions.

About MsgClub

MsgClub is the product of ‘The Basics Digital Pvt Ltd’’ who are working in the SMS industry from over 11 years. The headquarter is situated in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) with over 50+ employees from the sales team, developers, UI/UX designers, technical executives etc. We are currently working with the clientele of 5,000+ resellers and other business marketers and they trusted us for quality services and great features.