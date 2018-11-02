Gurgaon students go spooky this Halloween

Gurugram: Halloween celebrations were organized at Lancers International School, DLF5. This year the celebrations saw participation from the Students of Nursery to Grade 5 along with their parents, mothers helped in decorating the classes to set the ambience for the spook fest at the school.

A classroom was transformed into a scary room for the children to inquire into a Halloween atmosphere. There were craft activities, where the students made Halloween crafts, such as 3D pumpkin decoration, mask making, and Halloween home decorations. A competition for Best costume was also organized to honour the tradition of Halloween. Students were dressed as Batman, Scarecrow, Vampires, Pirates, Witches, etc. As a tradition, students also went for trick or treat to other classrooms.

Gurugram is home to numerous expats who celebrate this day. Also, the exposure of Indians to the foreign culture is instrumental in driving the enthusiasm for the day of dead- Halloween.

“Our children were excited to host the Halloween celebrations at the school. Our celebrations revolve around activities based on theme of Halloween which will also let the children showcase their creativity. Not only our students but the parents also volunteer to be a part of these celebrations. At Lancers, celebrating international festivals is about the celebration of global cultures in the city. It encourages our students to accept the vast cultural diversity and fostering the sense of community as one. These festivals help in keeping the older traditions alive.” said Mr. Y.K. Sindwani, Head, Lancers International School.

The tradition of Halloween started in the European countries during ancient times when the last evening of summer was celebrated as the day when people lit fires and dressed as ghosts believing that this would ward off evil spirits.

Halloween activities include attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories and watching horror films. In many parts of the world, the Christian religious observances of All Hallows’ Eve, including attending church services and lighting candles on the graves of the dead is in vogue.