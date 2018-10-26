Virgin Paper Packaging Market – Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2024

The rise of recycled paper has largely been borne out of the globally increasing concern over the increasing rates of deforestation needed to produce enough paper for the world’s needs. Recycling of paper is also the prime reason for the steady drop in the overall demand for virgin paper, or paper that has been directly manufactured from trees and primary raw materials and has not involved the use of recycled paper. This is mostly regular paper made from freshly cut trees, commonly renamed as virgin paper. It should also be noted that the processing and manufacturing cost of virgin paper can be greater than that of recycled paper over time.

However, at the moment, due to the relative size of both markets and therefore the overall availability of high manufacturing capacities, virgin paper or regular paper is cheaper than recycled paper. In the coming years, however, the cost of each is expected to shift adversely due to the overall savings in critical resources that can be brought about by using recycled paper.

The current quality of virgin paper is also better than most types of recycled papers. Over time, this is expected to change due to increasing developments in manufacturing of quality recycled papers. At the same time, virgin papers are valuable in a large number of fields in packaging and personal hygiene, creating a greater focus on these areas by manufacturers of virgin paper.

The paper packaging industry has witnessed a significant growth over the past decade owing to the preference for high quality packaging products and growing awareness about eco-friendly packaging materials that act as a substitute for plastics. High-quality packaging products such as the virgin paper packaging allows highlighting the brand value of products through visually appealing qualities.

The virgin paper is a high-quality packaging material in terms of strength, printability, brightness and opacity. Virgin paper is manufactured without any mixture of recycled content primarily from the pulp of pine, spruce or fir. The global paper stream has to be replenished with the new pulp for manufacturing paper packaging products at regular interval or through recycling of the paper in order to sustain market supply.