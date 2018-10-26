Opportunities for the global respiratory care device market to reach $15.8 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global respiratory care device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and home healthcare devices. The global respiratory care device market is expected to reach an estimated $15.8 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, tobacco use, and rising pollution levels.

In this market, monitoring and therapeutic devices are the major segments by device type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the monitoring device segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within global respiratory care device market, therapeutic device is expected to remain the largest segment by device type. Rising prevalence of tobacco use, pollution levels, and the high prevalence of respiratory disease are the major driving forces that spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The North America is expected to remain the largest region due an aging population and increasing respiratory diseases, like sleep apnea, asthma, lung cancer, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder).

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing tobacco use and pollution levels.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovation and new product development for achieving the best results in diagnosis for respiratory diseases.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the high adoption for home healthcare products, and improvement in mask fits. ResMed Inc., Meddtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,General Electronics, and Masimo Corporation are among the major suppliers of respiratory care devices.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global respiratory care device market by device type, end use, product, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Respiratory Care Device Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global respiratory care device market by device type, end use, product, and region, as follows:

By Device Type [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Therapeutic Devices

• Monitoring Devices

• Diagnostic Devices

• Consumable and Accessories

By End User [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Hospital

• Home Healthcare

By Product [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Therapeutic devices

o Oxygen Humidifiers

o Nebulizers

o Oxygen Concentrators

o Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

o Reusable Resuscitators

o Ventilators

o Inhalers

o Masks

o Nitric Oxide Delivery Units

o Oxygen Hoods

• Monitoring devices

o Pulse Oximeters

o Capnographs

o Gas Analyzers

• Diagnostic Devices

o Spirometers

o Peak Flow Meters

o Polysomnography and other Device

• Consumable and Accessories

o Disposable Masks

o Resuscitators

o Tracheostomy Tubes

o Nasal Cannulas

o Other Consumables and Accessories

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for global respiratory care device market by device type (therapeutic device, monitoring device, diagnostic device, consumable and accessories), end-user (hospital and home healthcare), product [Therapeutic devices (oxygen humidifiers, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, reusable resuscitators, ventilators, inhalers, masks, nitric oxide delivery units, and oxygen hoods), monitoring devices (pulse oximeters, capnographs, and gas analyzers), diagnostic devices (spirometers, peak flow meters, polysomnography, and other devices), and consumable and accessories (disposable masks, resuscitators, tracheostomy tubes, nasal cannulas, other consumables and accessories)], and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (ROW)) ?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11 What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?