Hyperscale Data Centers Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2025

Hyperscale Data Centers

Hyperscale computing is the ability of architecture to scale as increased demand is placed on the system. This requires the ability to seamlessly add compute, memory, networking, and storage resources to a given node or set of nodes that make up a larger distributed computing environment.

Hyperscale data center, is the trend started by companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft, is supposed to be the model of efficiency. Hyperscale data center can be explained as large-scale data centers that are architected for a homogeneous scale-out greenfield application portfolio using high-density, increasingly disaggregated, and power-optimized structures.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Hyperscale Data Centers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hyperscale Data Centers market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Hyperscale Data Centers market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hyperscale Data Centers.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

NVIDIA Corporation

Lenovo

Cavium

Quanta Computer

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Ericsson AB

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Large data centers

Small and medium-sized data centers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Colocation Providers

Cloud Providers

Enterprises

