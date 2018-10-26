Future Electronics Named Cypress Semiconductor’s Fastest Growing Distribution Partner for 2017

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 26, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded Fastest Growing Distribution Partner of 2017 by Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp., a leading provider of embedded solutions, said Future was chosen to receive the award because of their success in growing Cypress’ sales faster than the overall market.

“Cypress is focused on going broad with our connect, compute and store solutions and continuing to expand our customer base,” said Kamal Haddad, Vice President of Distribution Sales at Cypress. “Future Electronics helped us move the needle significantly over the past year.”

Future achieved these outsized gains on behalf of Cypress through a strong program of demand creation. “Future’s demand creation programs have been highly effective in reaching new customers and bringing Cypress solutions to new applications,” said Haddad. “Their team has backed these up with world-class support to help customers solve design problems and get their products to market quickly.”

“We are very honored that Cypress has recognized our global team with this award,” said Karim Yasmine, Future’s Vice President Supplier Development. “We enjoy an excellent long-standing relationship, which continues to strengthen as we grow our business together.” For more information about Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###