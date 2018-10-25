New report shares details about the Plastic Tumblers Market by 2028

Global Plastic Tumblers Market – Overview:

Plastic tumblers are extensively preferred by the customers as it has got numerous advantages as compared to cups. One can effortlessly walk and drink a beverage, as plastic tumblers removes the possibility of spilling of the liquid. Nowadays, with a changing lifestyle, the consumers are in a search for convenient products. Plastic tumblers are present in different shapes, sizes and designs and are gaining traction from the customer’s end. Many brands are looking for serving their beverages such as milk shakes, coffees, juices in plastic tumblers. There is recycling and disposing issue faced by plastic tumblers, but using biodegradable plastic tumblers the problem can be reduced. Plastics tumblers are preferred by the customers as they are of less weight and convenient in carrying. All these features of plastic tumblers have increased its preference as compared to other consumer’s goods and is expected to witness extensive growth for the market.

Global Plastic Tumblers Market – Dynamics:

The global push for making the shift towards eco-friendly products and packaging solutions has led to an increasing preference for plastic tumblers and related products. Plastic tumblers are more prominent among customers between the age of 20 and 30 years due to its convenience. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using eco-friendly products among the consumers of these age groups has been a key factor for the growth in preference for products such as biodegradable plastic tumblers. Another key factor which is leading to the growth of the plastic tumblers market in rising economies like China, India, etc., is the growing tendency among the local public to associate plastic tumbler designs with fashion, and a means to depict their personality. Products such as plastic tumblers, which are purposefully designed to be sleek, are widely associated with the owner’s personality. Furthermore, the rise in urban population in developing countries presents lucrative opportunities for the growth of the plastic tumblers market. All these factors have resulted in the growth of the global plastic tumblers market during the forecast period.

Global Plastic Tumblers Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the plastic tumblers market are Tupperware Brands Corporation, CamelBak Products, LLC, Pelican Products, Inc., Evans Manufacturing, Inc, Ee-Lian Enterprise (M) Sdn. Bhd, Klean Kanteen, Inc, Lock&Lock Co., Ltd., etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth market segmentation, Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies of key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on market performance, Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

