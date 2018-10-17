Middle East And Africa Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

The Middle east and Africa Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market was worth 6.87 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 2.88%, to reach 7.92 billion by 2023. Nitrogen aids in rapid growth and imparts better texture and colour to plants and thus enhances agricultural output.

In spite of abundance of nitrogen in the environment, only a few plants have the ability to absorb and use the same. Nitrogenous fertilizers are inorganic in nature and are normally employed in the agriculture industry. It comprises of nitrous complexes such as ammonium sulphate, Calcium Nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate and other compounds in tiny amounts.

The growth of the Middle east and Africa Nitrogenous Fertilizers market is mainly driven by reasons such as increasing disposable income, rising population and high efficiency of nitrogenous fertilizers. However, volatile economies and growing cost of raw materials are the major limiting factors for the market in this region.

The Middle east and Africa Nitrogenous Fertilizers market is segmented based on Ingredient, and Application. The market for Nitrogenous Fertilizers, on the basis of Ingredients, is classified into Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Chloride, Sodium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Calcium Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers. On the basis of Application, the Nitrogenous Fertilizers market is segmented into Crop Based and Non Crop Based. Crop Based segment is further sub-segmented into Oil seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Cereals, whereas Non Crop Based segment is further sub-segmented into Turf & Ornamental Grass and others. Urea-based nitrogenous fertilizers are leading the ingredient segment in terms of consumption. However, Ammonium nitrate is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. By application, Grains such as rice and corn lead the market for nitrogenous fertilizer and this trend is anticipated to remain during the forecast period.

The market has been geographically segmented into Middle east and Africa. This market is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period, owing to the rise in disposable incomes in the developing economies in this region.

The market for Nitrogenous fertilizers is extremely consolidated and streamlined owing to the existence of only a handful of companies. The major companies dominating the market in this region are Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., Potash Corp., KOCH Industries Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., CVR Partners, Lp., Bunge Ltd., Sinofert Holdings Ltd. and Eurochem.

