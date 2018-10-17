ANYGEN CO., LTD is specialized in the development of peptide bio-materials and new drugs products in Korea

Anygen co., ltd. has supplied custom peptide products in local and international pharmaceutical companies apart from competitors, we contribute to the revitalization of developing a new medicine. Ultimately it is lead to improvements and increase in sales.

A few company have monopoly on peptide drug materials market all over the world. Anygen co., ltd. Is the first GMP certified company in domestic, we commercialize peptide drug materials at a reasonable price. We expect to contribute to the advancement of national medical industry and national health care. Provide a wide range of high quality peptides that the customer desires. A few company have monopoly on peptide drug materials market all over the world. ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first GMP certified company in domestic, we commercialize peptide drug materials at a reasonable price. We expect to contribute to the advancement of national medical industry and national health care.In addition, ANYGEN CO., LTD. has supplied custom peptide products in local and international pharmaceutical companies apart from competitors, we contribute to the revitalization of developing a new medicine. Ultimately it is lead to improvements and increase in sales.

To thrive as a successful bio-company with active R&D investment and globalization strategies based on a stable cash-flow of peptide APIs manufacturing, every member of ANYGEN CO., LTD. will strive for the best.

Introduction

Goserellin Acetate is a potent LHRH agonist. After a transient increase, continuous administration results in down regulation of LH and FSH levels followed by a suppression of ovarian and testicular steroid biosynthesis.

Sequence

Pyr-His-Trp-Ser-Tyr-D-Ser(tBu)-Leu-Arg-Pro-Azagly-NH2 Acetate salt

MW

1269.43

Reference

• Wells et al., Clin. Cancer Res., 8, 1251 (2002)

• H. Lepor, Rev. Urol., 7 (Suppl. 5), S3 (2005)

• Rody et al., Expert Rev. Anticancer Ther., 5, 591 (2005)

• Merck Index, 14th ed., No. 4526, (2006)

• M. Roach 3rd and A. Izaguirre, Expert Opin. Pharmacother., 8, 257 (2007)

• R. M. Herrmann et al., Rad. Oncol., 2, 31 (2007)

Fields of application

• Advanced hormone-dependent prostate cancer

• Advanced hormone-dependent Breast cancer

• Endometriosis

• Uterine myoma

• Use in reproductive medicine

Synonyms

• (D-Ser(tBu)6,Azagly10)-LHRH

Are you looking for a GMP Peptides manufacturer and Leuprorelin Acetate Manufacturer in Korea