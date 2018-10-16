Organic Personal Care Products Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast 2017- 2025

Organic Personal Care Products Market, By Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Baby Care, Bath And Shower, Deodorants, Fragrances, Depilatories, Oral Care And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Convenience Stores And Others)- Global Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast 2017- 2025

Market Overview

Changing lifestyle focusing on health and wellness trend among the populous along with focus on beautifications are key to driving demand for safer and ethical products resulting in growing demand for organic and natural personal care products. These products are majorly manufactured with different plant-based ingredients and does not include harmful synthetic chemicals including sulfur, parabens among others.

With rising demand for natural organic personal care products owing to increasing awareness and rising disposable income, manufacturers are focused on innovating new formulations. For instance, ingredients such as hemp seed, seaweed, oatmeal and honey are some of the ingredients that are increasingly being used across different product lines. For instance, Pura Naturals Inc. introduced a new line of beauty products infused with cannabidiol, derived from hemp and hemp seed oils.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for premium personal care products stands to be one of the key drivers in the global organic personal care products. Consumers view organic cosmetic products to be of high quality and thereby tend to pay a premium on natural personal care products. As a result, several players operating in this space are introducing various products in the personal care space with natural ingredients. For instance, Loreal SA, expanded its natural hair category with the launch of its Botanicals hair care range and available in coriander, geranium, camelina and safflower forms. These products claim to be paraben, silicone, and dye-free and is infused with natural coconut and soy based ingredients.

Some of the key leading players operating in this segment include Estee Lauder, Shisheido, Loreal SA among others.

Owing to the growing demand for natural products, several private label players have been focused on introducing their own range of private label brands and offering cost effective solutions with the aim to target their loyal customers. Moving on with this trend, Pingo Doce, a leading supermarket chain in Portugal with presence of over 400 stores introduced its new beauty range such as anti-wrinkle and moisturizing creams ranging between US$ 1.8 to US$ 4.80. These skin care range is prepared from natural ingredients and are free from any artificial colors, parabens and silicones.

Competitive Landscape

The market for organic personal care products remains highly competitive with several players emphasizing on product innovation, new launches, merger and acquisitions and geographic expansion to increase market share. For instance, the acquisition of Sundial Brands and Schmidt’s Naturals by Unilever Plc, focuses on company’s growth expansion in the organic personal care space.

Some of the key players operating in the organic personal care market are Unilever Plc., L’Oreal S.A, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Amway Corporation, Shiseido, Beiersdorf AG, and The Clorox Co.

