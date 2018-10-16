Hydrogen Chloride Market Industry Trends and Impacting Factor’s Applications to | 2025

Hydrogen chloride is an inorganic, colorless gas at room temperature possessing a strong odor. It is a diatomic molecule consisting of a chlorine and hydrogen atom. It is non-flammable and toxic in nature. It is highly soluble in water. In presence of moisture, hydrogen chloride can react with carbonates, hydroxides, and active metals in order to produce chlorides. Hydrochloric acid is an aqueous form of hydrogen chloride, formed by dissolving hydrogen chloride in water. Hydrogen chloride is liquefied by compressing with high pressing and cooling down to low temperatures for easy storage and transportation. The process is known as liquefaction. Liquid hydrogen chloride freezes to white crystalline solids at -1130C and boils at -830C. Hydrogen chloride, both as a gas and as an aqueous solution, is strongly corrosive to human tissues due to its strong acidic nature. It is found in the human digestive system in aqueous form, maintaining a pH of 1-2 in the stomach. It is widely used as a household cleaner in the aqueous form.

The global hydrogen chloride market can be segment based on manufacturing method, application, and region. In terms of manufacturing method, the hydrogen chloride market can be classified into laboratory and industrial. In laboratories, hydrogen chloride is produced by direct combination of hydrogen gas and chlorine gas. The temperature should be above 2500C for rapid reaction. In industries, hydrogen chloride is formed as by-product while manufacturing isocyanates, fluorocarbons, magnesium, and other chemicals. The industrial segment holds a major share of the market both in terms of volume and value.

In terms of application, the hydrogen chloride market can be segregated into chemical manufacturing, electrical industry, textile, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and others. In the chemical industry, hydrogen chloride is majorly utilized for the production of hydrochloric acid. It is also used for the production of alkyl, methyl chloride, vinyl chlorides, sulfuric chlorohydrins and oxichlorinations. It is employed in semiconductor manufacturing, cotton seed processing, rubber manufacturing, leather tanning, and electroplating as a catalyst regenerator. It is also used in chemical synthesis reactions to produce pigments, fertilizers, dyes, and pharmaceutical ingredients. In the steel industry, hydrogen chloride is utilized as impurities and for rust removal from steel before shaping. The chemical manufacturing application segment accounts for a prominent share of the hydrogen chloride market and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42473

In terms of region, the global hydrogen chloride market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global hydrogen chloride market, and is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the expansion of end-use industries in the region. The production of hydrogen chloride in North America is majorly witnessed in industries, laboratory production does not constitute for more than 10% of overall production. Demand for hydrogen chloride is for chemical manufacturing application in both North America and Europe. The market share held by Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to decline by the end of the forecast period. Expansion of end-use industries is estimated to boost the market of hydrogen chloride. Stringent manufacturing and environmental laws are likely to restraint the market growth.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com