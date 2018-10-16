Global Helmet-Mounted Display Industry Analysis, Trends and 2022 Forecasts for Manufacturers

Helmet-Mounted Display

In this report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Helmet-Mounted Display market for 2018-2023.

Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) consist of a small display, which is placed in front of the wearer’s eye to offer virtual information concerning the environment. These devices can be for a single display or for each eye depending on the requirement of the application.

Over the next five years, projects that Helmet-Mounted Display will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Helmet-Mounted Display market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Slide-on HMD

Discrete HMD

Segmentation by application:

Consumer

Commercial

Enterprise & industry

Engineering & design

Military, defense, and aerospace

Medical

Education

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report:

Samsung

Sony

HTC

Oculus

Microsoft

Bae Systems

Google

Kopin

Osterhout Group

Recon Instruments

Rockwell Collins

Seiko Epson

Sensics

Thales Visionix

Vuzix

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Helmet-Mounted Display market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Helmet-Mounted Display market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Helmet-Mounted Display players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Helmet-Mounted Display with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Helmet-Mounted Display submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

