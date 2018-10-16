ADAS market : APAC recorded annual revenue of $18.29 billion in 2017

Americas dominates the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a revenue of $504.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.8%. This is attributed to the high volume sales in North America and increasing purchasing power of the consumers, especially in the US. This region has notable ADAS manufacturers such as Autoliv, TRW, and QNX software. Due to the presence of the end user industries and ADAS manufacturers, the American region plays an important role in advanced driver assistance systems.

The Asia Pacific displays potential for a higher growth due to increased new car registrations such as China, Japan, and India.

Among all the vehicles type segments, the passenger vehicle type is dominating and it held a major share of $45.62 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $121.165 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 19.11%.

Browse Research Report: https://industryarc.com/Report/20/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market.html

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

The growth of the automotive industry in the ADAS Market is expected to be $1971 million at a CAGR of 16.1% by 2023. ADAS technology is mainly deployed in the automotive industry. Companies such as Continental, Bosch, Denso, and Delphi are the leading manufacturers of ADAS. The systems are offered by OEM’s such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen. The adaptive cruise control provides parking assistance to the driver by automatically detecting a space. The surround view system provides a 360-degree view of the area surrounding the car.

The traffic sign recognition system can detect the traffic signs on the road and can direct the driver depending on the situation.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

•Automobile manufacturers are combining wireless and smartphone technology with automotive electronics that provides solutions to consumer needs. Manufacturers are focusing on Human Machine Interface frameworks and new interfaces. These innovations will drive the demand for collision warning system in the coming years.

•The automobile industry is now witnessing the impact of in-vehicle electronics. With advanced driver assistance systems, the scope of safety and comfort has reached new levels in the automobile segment.

•There is a difference between the demand generated by the regulations imposed by government bodies and the changing preferences of the consumers. E.g. European purchasers focus on vehicle safety and have greater awareness about driver awareness systems. US consumers, on the other hand, concentrate on comfort and luxury and do not need any additional safety features.

Key players of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market

Continental and Bosch are the top two ADAS suppliers in the market. They provide advanced driver assistance systems for passenger and commercial vehicles. They have the highest number of products for each of the ADAS applications. The third position is occupied by Denso Corporation which is a Japanese manufacturer. Delphi and TRW automotive also provide applications in ADAS that ensure safety.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market report is segmented as below

A. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market By Type

1. Introduction

2. Passenger Vehicle

3. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

4. Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

B. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market By Sensors Installed

1. Image sensors

2. Radar sensors

3. Laser sensors

4. Ultrasonic sensors

5. Infrared sensors

C. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market By End User Applications

1. Adaptive Cruise Control System

2. Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

3. Blind Spot Detection System

4. Lane Departure/Change Warning System (LDWS)

5. Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCMS)

6. Emergency Braking System

7. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

8. Others

D. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market By Geography(covers 14+ countries)

E. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Entropy

Companies Cited/ Interviewed

1. AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD

2. DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC

3. ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH

4. DENSO CORPORATION

5. OMRON-CORPORATION

6. CONTINENTAL AG

7. AUTOLIV

8. TRW AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS

9. VALEO

10. MOBILEYE

11. GENTEX CORPORATION

12. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

13. HYUNDAI MOBIS

14. Company 14+

Related Report:

A.Motorsports Market

B.Driver Monitoring Systems Market

What can you expect from the report?

The Adsorbent Market is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories

2. Market trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End-user Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country-level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences & Healthcare.