Rhce exam chennai | bangalore

The performance-based Red Hat Certified Engineer exam (EX300) tests to determine if your knowledge, skill, and ability meet those required of a senior system administrator responsible for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems. Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) certification is required to earn RHCE certification.The RHCSA The exam is performance-based, meaning that candidates must perform tasks on a live system rather than answer questions about how someone might perform those tasks RHCSAs certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 or later are considered current for 3 years after the date on which the certification was earned . Current status can be extended by passing additional Red Hat exams . RHCVA Exam (EX318) tests your ability to create, deploy, and manage Linux and Microsoft Windows virtual machines using Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization Manager.Red Hat OpenStack Exam (EX210) tests candidates skills, knowledge and abilities needed to create, configure, and manage private clouds using the Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform The performance-based Red Hat Certificate of Expertise in Configuration Management with Puppet exam (EX405) have demonstrated their ability to manage Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems using Puppet and Red Hat Satellite Server . The performance-based Red Hat Certificate of Expertise in Ansible Automation exam (EX407) tests your ability to use Ansible to automate the configuration of systems and applications

http://rhceexam.net/