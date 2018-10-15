Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida – Come Home to Nature with Convenience.

Think of real estate in Delhi NCR and Godrej Properties – Godrej Properties would be among the leading names to come to mind. Established in 1990, Godrej Properties’ marvelous growth has reflected that of the region itself during this time. This real estate developer has arisen with a range of residential & commercial properties across the city to satisfy the ever rising demand. The developer has expanded into Mumbai and is making inroads into Delhi NCR now.

The builder has a fairly big and rising presence in and around Delhi NCR. Now, Godrej golfs links greater Noida Godrej Properties is coming up with its low rise community in Sector 27 Greater Noida. Named as Godrej Golf Links, will be launched in multiple phases, promises to be more luxurious than earlier projects, which has already been completed and offered before deadlines.

Location

Godrej golf links location Is probably located at the best address in Sector 27 Greater Noida, just next door to the Jaypee Green Golf course & Knowledge Park. Metro Station at door step and close proximity to the Yamuna expressway and many other boosters, makes commuting easier & comfortable. When coming from the Delhi Side, one need to reach Pari Chowk, take right turn on Surajpur Kasna Road and take the left turn on Kasna Gol chakkar, after driving few meters on this road take another left turn and now you reached to this property just opposite to the Jaypee Green Golf Course.It isprovide best service

Emergence of Greater Noida as a commercial hub and have the benefits of excellent connectivity to different parts of Delhi NCR, it has got very super infrastructure like Noida – Greater Noida expressway (offers seamless connectivity between Delhi Noida & Greater Noida), Yamuna Expressway FNG Expressway (this nearing completion project will connect Noida with every corner of Delhi NCR) and Upcoming Metro Station (This metro corridor will give convenient and fast connectivity from every part of Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad). Now Greater Noida has experienced a boom in the residential property market and has appeared as one of NCR’s best residential micro markets, offering excellent returns for investors. It is estimated that the number of working professionals in this region will raise manifolds in the next few years or so, which will increase residential property demand as a result.

Social Conveniences

Godrej Golf Links inhabitants need not go far away to meet their needs regarding shopping and entertainment with some of NCR’s best hotels, family restaurants, movie theaters, hypermarkets, big brands malls and retail stores. Numerous branded showrooms and grocery stores abound in Greater Noida. For medical care, there is Max Hospital & Kailash Hospital within a 5 -10 km radius.

Project Layout & Specifications

Godrej Golf Links is to come up on a 100 acre plot in Sector 27 Greater Noida, nearby Pari Chowk. Built on the theme of a ‘Golf Course’, this ambitious project comprises a mixture of Golf Villas in different sizes on 100, 125, 220 and 300 sq yards plots, in different configurations & budgets and presents them a lavish experience of living in the green neighborhood. Godrej golfs links greater Noida Price One fascinating feature that will catch your attention is every villa is offered with private lawn & parking at this residential community

The master planning of this project is efficiently divided into different land parcels into adequate ratio for construction and open land to offer you sufficient lung space, well planned streets, roads, footpaths, green landscapes, water bodies and seating arrangements.

Targeted Customers for this residential project

With low rise independent villas, Godrej Golf Links villas</a. appears to be aiming those classes of home seekers, who can give anything for best & luxurious things. One such client segment is nature lovers, who are looking for a luxury home with every metropolitan facilities & service in the middle of green surroundings. Second potential clients group is highly paid individuals who are working in the nearby companies or have their own business. The third group is belonging to the people who want to purchase holiday homes nearby Delhi. And the Fourth group is the investor who can purchase these villas for rental income, and for excellent appreciation with the time frame of 3 – 4 years.

