Disposable Blood Bag Market Report 2018 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols

Disposable blood bags are the bio-medical products which are majorly used for the storage, collection, transfusion and transportation of blood and blood components. The components such as RBCs, WBCs, and platelets in precise, require a specific disposable blood bags. Traditionally, glass bottles were sterilized after each use so that they can be used multiple times. The risk of leakage or breakage was high throughout the process of sterilization and transportation as glass is a breakable material and is easily exposed to breakage. This forced manufacturers to design disposable blood bags to prevent the leakage during blood transportation. Disposable blood bags are made from materials that are flexible and non- breakable. These materials are made from specialized rubber-like material or PVC (polyvinyl chloride), which are highly consistent and flexible in nature. Availability of disposable blood bags is increasing due to rise in demand for sterile procedures of transportation and transfusion of blood and its components.

Market Determinants

The growing cases of medical emergencies, chronic diseases, surgeries and blood-related research is driving the demand for whole blood and blood products such as RBC, hemoglobin, plasma, platelets, and WBC will drive the demand for blood bags. On the other hand, poor infrastructure of blood storage and risks related to blood transfusion are major factors restraining the growth of disposable blood bag market. However, increasing need for blood and blood-derived products is risingdemand for disposable blood bags. Moreover, growing practices of blood collection bags by government blood banks and hospitals is expected to enhancement growth of the global disposable plastic blood bags market over the next few years.

Segment Analysis

The disposable blood bag market is segmented by product type, end user and geography. By product type, the disposable blood bag market is segmented into collection bag, transfer bag. On the basis of end user, the disposable blood bag is segmented into hospitals-based and stand-alone. By geography, the cancer gene therapy is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

Key market players, such as Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols, S.A, MacoPharma, S.A, HLL Lifecare Limited, Poly Medicure Limited, INNVOL Medical India Limited, Span Healthcare Private Limited, Haemonetics Corporation, and Neomedic International, Halyard Health, Advacare Pharma,

Disposable Blood Bag Market Segments

By Product Type

• Collection Bag

• Transfer Bag

By End User

• Hospital-based

• Stand-alone

By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World

o Brazil

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of World

Disposable Blood Bag Market Key Player

o Neomedic International

o Terumo Corporation

o INNVOL Medical India Limited

o Poly Medicure Limited

o Span Healthcare Private Limited

o HLL Lifecare Limited

o Grifols, S. A.

o Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

o MacoPharma, S.A.

o Halyard Health

