Mosquito Repellent Market is estimated to reach $5,831 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025. Mosquito Repellent keeps the mosquitoes away as well as avoid mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever, among others. Various chemicals used as an ingredient in mosquito repellents comprises ethyl hexane diol, diethyl carbonate, diethyl phthalate, as well as N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET). To avoid skin problems, use of natural ingredients-based mosquito repellent is increasing nowadays. With growing commonness of mosquito-borne diseases, and increasing health awareness, the global mosquito repellent market is likely to register high growth over the forecasted period.
Increasing health concerns, increasing commonness of mosquito borne diseases, cost effectiveness, and government initiatives about mosquito control are the factors driving the growth of the mosquito repellent market. However, slow acceptance in rural areas may hinder the growth of the market. Though, technological improvements by many new players entering the market, and emerging markets around the world might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.
The global mosquito repellent market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. The market is segmented by product type as coil, spray, cream & oil, vaporizer, mat, and other product types. Further, the market is segmented by distribution channel as large retail, small retail, specialty store, and online.
Based on geography, global mosquito repellent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., SC Johnson & Son Inc., Enesis Group, Dabur International, Jyothi Laboratories Limited, Coghlans Ltd., PIC Corporation, and Quantum Health, among others.
Scope of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market
Product Type Segments
Coil
Spray
Cream & Oil
Vaporizer
Mat
Other Product Types
Distribution Channel Segments
Large Retail
Small Retail
Specialty Store
Online
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
