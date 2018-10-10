Hearing Aid Batteries Market Trend, Share, Application & 2018-2023 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Traditional hearing aid batteries were produced using trace amounts of mercury to assist with conductivity and stabilize internal components, but mercury is no longer used in hearing aid batteries. Zinc-air batteries remain stable for up to three years when stored in a room temperature, dry environment.

The global average price of Hearing Aid Batteries is in the increasing trend, from 247 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 259 USD/K Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Hearing Aid Batteries includes 312 Type, 675 Type, 13 Type and others, and the proportion of 312 Type in 2017 is about 38%.

Hearing Aid Batteries is widely used for Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids, In-the-ear (ITE) Hearing Aids and others. The most proportion of Hearing Aid Batteries is used ofr Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids, and the proportion in 2017 is 58.5%.

North America is the largest supplier of Hearing Aid Batteries, with a production market share nearly 70.4% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Hearing Aid Batteries, enjoying production market share nearly 15.7% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.2% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.1%.

Market competition is not intense. SPECTRUM BRANDS, Energizer Holdings, Montana Tech, Duracell, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Hearing Aid Batteries is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2060 million US$ in 2023, from 1390 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

SPECTRUM BRANDS

Energizer Holdings

Montana Tech

Duracell

Panasonic

Sony

Toshiba

Swatch

ZeniPower

Kodak

NEXcell

NANFU

312 Type

675 Type

13 Type

Other

Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids

In-the-ear (ITE) Hearing Aids

Other

