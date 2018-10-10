Gummy Vitamin Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by Industry Arc, titled “Gummy Vitamin Market By Type (Adult & child vitamin gummies, Others) By Products (Single & Vitamin) By Application (Vitamin Deficiency, Weight Gain, Immunity & Others) By Industry (Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Food & Others) & Geography – Forecast(2018 – 2023) ” the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 % during the forecast period. It will be driven by the end user industries such as chemicals, food, pharmaceutical, etc.

North America to dominate the Gummy Vitamin Market

North America will dominate the Gummy Vitamin Market in the forecast period in the coming years. The increasing health concerns in this region will propel the demand for gummy vitamin materials. America is the main region for gummy vitamins with the U.S. leading the market. Europe is expected to record the highest growth in the future due to increasing demand for gummy vitamins in the region and innovations in the gummy vitamin formulations. . Asia Pacific will show a CAGR of 3.8% from period 2017 to 2025 due to the robust demand for vitamin and dietary supplements in the region.

Gummy Vitamin Market Analysis done in the Full Report

The multivitamin segment will dominate Gummy Vitamin Market during the forecast period. This is due to its popularity and development of new formulations in the taste and shape of vitamin gummies. The single vitamin segment will also experience a high growth due to the growing demand for the Vitamin D supplements among all the age groups and the increasing use of Omega 3DHA among pregnant women.

Selected driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

• Growing consumer demand for gummy vitamins due to the diversity in the taste and shape will spur the growth of natural gummy vitamins during the forecast period.

• Growing occurrences of undernourished and malnutrition children in the underdeveloped regions will spearhead the growth of the gummy supplements.

• The arrival of innovative gummy vitamin products based on the organic formulations by the present players will propel the demand for gummy vitamins.

• Growing interest in extending the life expectancy of the gummy vitamins and prenatal vitamin products used by pregnant women will benefit the market growth in the coming years.

Key players of the Gummy Vitamin Market

The key players of the Gummy Vitamin Market include ABH Labs, Aktiv Organic Limited, Bayer AG, and Boli Naturals LLC. ABH Labs formulates and manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements. It is a premium gummy vitamin manufacturer. Aktiv Organic Limited provides food supplements and organic foods. Bayer AG is the dominant player, since it provides multivitamins for all age groups. Boli Naturals LLC provides natural and nutritional supplements to improve human health.

Gummy Vitamin Market is segmented as below

Innovations in the gummy vitamins formulations will drive the growth of the gummy vitamin market during the forecast period.

A. Gummy Vitamin Market By Type

1. Adult Vitamin Gummies

1.1 Prenatal Gummies

1.2 Food Supplement

1.3. Others

2. Child Vitamin Gummies

3. Others

B. Gummy Vitamin Market By Product

1. Single Vitamin

1.1. Vitamin D Gummies

1.2. Vitamin c Gummies

1.3. Vitamin B12 Gummies

1.4. Others

2. Multi vitamin

B. Gummy Vitamin Market By Application

1. Food Supplement

2. Vitamin Deficiency

3. Weight gain

4. Immunity

5. Bone strength

6. Skin problem

7. Others

C. Gummy Vitamin Market By Industry

1. Pharmaceutical

2. Chemical

3. Food

4. Others

D. Gummy Vitamin Market by geography (15+ countries)

E. Gummy Vitamin Market by entropy

F. Company profiles

1. ABH Labs,LLC

2. Aktiv Organic Limited

3. Bayer AG

4. Boli Naturals LLC

