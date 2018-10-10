Global Auto-Injectors Market 2018 | Industry Size, Trend, Analysis, Future Scope and Outlook 2018-2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Auto-Injectors Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The global Auto-Injectors Market research report states that the current scenario is well set for the rich growth of the Auto-Injectors Market for the forecast period. The current global economy is favorable for trade resulting in growth across all sectors, including the global Auto-Injectors Market. This has enabled companies and investors to aggressively upscale their operations to capture the Market as much as possible, effects of which can be seen on the growth in the Market value and volume in the past couple of years. Experts predict that this Auto-Injectors Market trend is expected to continue and even witness additional growth in the demand in the Market, resulting in increased CAGR which currently stands at XX% at the end of 2017.

The global Auto-Injectors Market report has included the competitive landscape analysis for the customer to understand the lay of the land which includes the top players and their detailed report in terms of company profiles, new product launches, news on acquisitions and mergers, and much more.

Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.

Most auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes. By design, auto-injectors are easy to use and are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. The site of injection depends on the drug loaded, but it typically is administered into the thigh or the buttocks.

This report focuses on the Auto-Injectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Auto-Injectors Market are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery.

The global average price of Auto-Injectors is in the increasing trend from 2013-2016, Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price.

The classification of Auto-Injectors includes reusable Auto-Injectors and disposable Auto-Injectors, and the proportion of disposable Auto-Injectors in 2017 is about 62.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. The most proportion of Auto-Injectors is used for Anaphylaxis, and the proportion in 2017 is 56.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 59.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. China is also an important sales region.

Market competition is not intense. Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Auto-Injectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 2590 million US$ in 2023, from 1660 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Auto-Injectors Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mylan

BD

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly

Biogen Idec

Bayer

Meridian (Pfizer)

Ypsomed Holding

Kaleo, Inc.

Owen Mumford

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Medeca Pharma AB

Auto-Injectors Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Auto-Injectors Market Segment by Type, covers

Disposable Auto-Injectors

Reusable Auto-Injectors

Auto-Injectors Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Auto-Injectors market.

Chapter 1, to describe Auto-Injectors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Auto-Injectors, with sales, revenue, and price of Auto-Injectors, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Auto-Injectors, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Auto-Injectors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Auto-Injectors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Chapter One: Auto-Injectors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Auto-Injectors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Auto-Injectors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Auto-Injectors by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Auto-Injectors by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Auto-Injectors by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Auto-Injectors by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Auto-Injectors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Auto-Injectors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Auto-Injectors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Auto-Injectors Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

