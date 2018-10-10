Find a charming bracelet as great gift

All the special activities, events and occasions that can happen as a girl matures are all special dates and times to remember. Silver charms, gold charms or combination of charms for bracelets that feature messages, images, and symbols of special events are very popular and a great way to start a jewelry collection.

The number of different styles, types, and designs of charms may be somewhat overwhelming if you haven’t been charm shopping in a while. Gone are the very basic types of charms, replaced by silver charms that feature all types of events and activities as well as messages.

Messages, either personal statements or standard pre-set messages, are very popular for special event types of charms. The charms may be the flat types of disc charms or they can be shaped or very stylized in design. Adding a personal message to a scroll-shaped design is beautiful as well as very meaningful.

These charms can be engraved with everything from a personal message of support to messages of inspiration. For events such as a baptism, holy communion or confirmation, biblical passages and scriptures are an ideal message to be engraved on the charm.

Bridesmaids can easily look back and remember a wedding gift from the bride if they have the special day depicted in charms on a dazzling bracelet. Silver charms that include the church, bride and groom, flowers, champagne glasses, bridecake and even the car are an exquisite thanks to keeping reminiscences contemporary. do not forget to feature a photograph charm of the couple for a very personal bit.

Some occasions to start a collection of charms aren’t as momentous as the special events mentioned above. Perhaps you just want to recognize a wonderful report card or a win in a difficult competition. Charms depicted school themes, diplomas, graduation caps or even trophies for sporting awards are all great ideas for a bracelet.

Traditional favorites for birthdays and anniversaries, birthstone bracelets that depict the family in photos or even zodiac symbols are a great gift. Creating these types of special event silver charm collections is a wonderful activity for the whole family, plus you can continue to add on to the charms every year.