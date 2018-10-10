Cosmetics Market is estimated to reach $488 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2025. Cosmetics include products which are used to improve the appearance or fragrance of the body, usually used over skin and hair. Cosmetics are categorized into skin & sun care, deodorants, hair care, makeup & color, and fragrances are commonly used by consumers. Increasing demand for herbal & organic cosmetics and increasing disposable income are the major factors impacting the cosmetics market growth over the forecasted period. Various distribution channels for cosmetics market includes retail stores containing exclusive brand outlets, supermarkets, & specialty stores, as well as online channels. The increasing popularity of online shopping is also driving the cosmetics market growth over the coming years.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/cosmetics-market-report/request-sample

Growing demand of natural elements in cosmetics, change in consumer lifestyle, growing disposable income of consumers in several countries, growing aging population, and increasing requirement for skin care products are the factors driving the growth of the cosmetics market. However, innovative beauty treatments as well as growing awareness about adverse effects of cosmetics may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for organic cosmetics might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of category, mode of sale, gender, and geography. The cosmetics market is segmented by category as skin and sun care, hair care, deodorants, makeup and color, and fragrances. Further, the market is segmented by mode of sale as retail, and online. By gender, the market is divided into men, and women.

Based on geography, global cosmetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., and Rest of North America whereas Europe segment consist of Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/cosmetics-market-report/toc

The key market players include L’Oreal Group, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Avon Products, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., Alticor Inc., Kao Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and Skinfood, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Cosmetics Market with respect to major segments such as category, mode of sale, and gender

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Cosmetics Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Cosmetics Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/cosmetics-market-report/request-customization

Scope of the Global Cosmetics Market

Category Segments

Skin and Sun Care

Hair Care

Deodorants

Makeup and Color

Fragrances

Mode of Sale Segments

Retail

Online

Gender Segments

Men

Women

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com