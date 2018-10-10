Boiler Refractory Material Market Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

Refractory material is also defined as non-metallic material with physical and chemical properties exposed to temperature above 1,000°F. Refractory materials are widely used in kilns, furnaces, reactors, and incinerators. It is primarily used inside the boiler to minimize heat losses from the furnace and produce heat by burning of the fuel in the furnace. The refractory inside boiler plays an important role in protecting the boiler structure and increasing its operational efficiency. However, the refractory used inside the boiler furnace should not pollute the material with which it interacts.

Boiler refractory materials exhibit sufficient mechanical strength and can withstand various forces such as vibration action, weight of adjacent brickwork, flue dust, cutting & abrasive action of frame, high temperature, load at service conditions, and sudden changes in temperature. Materials used to make refractory are SiC, MgO, fireclay, etc. These have high melting point in the range of 1800°C to 2800°C. Refractory materials are also used to maintain commercial and industrial boilers. Boiler refractory materials are primarily causes of boiler outages and energy losses. Growth of end-user industries such as iron and steel and increase in demand for high performance furnaces and boilers are expected to drive the global boiler refractory material market in the near future.

The boiler refractory material market can be segmented based on raw material, type of refractory, and region. In terms of raw material, the market can be divided into acid materials, neutral materials, and alkaline or base materials. Acid materials consist of silica, clay, quartz, and sandstone. Neutral materials comprise graphite, chromite, plumbago, and alumina. Alkaline or base materials consist of magnesia, lime, and zirconia. Based on type of refractory, the market can be segregated into firebricks and monolithic refractory. Firebricks refractory materials have been widely used over a long period of time. Firebricks refractory material is developed to bricks at high temperatures in insulated chambers. High strength, hassle-free performance, low maintenance costs and high temperature resistance are anticipated to drive the firebricks form of refractory.

Monolithic refractory materials are shapeless; however, it has been a favorable option in the industry over the last few years. Monolithic refractory material is primarily used due to its fast installation time, economic considerations, need of less manpower for installation, and low raw materials cost. It exhibits various key properties including chemical inertness, abrasion resistance, thermal shock resistance, and mechanical integrity. Monolithic boiler refractory can be further sub-segmented into moldable refractory, castable refractory, ramming refractory, gunning refractory, coating refractory, and plastic chrome core.

Based on region, the boiler refractory material market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the key region of the boiler refractory material market. Countries such as China and India in the region are the fastest-growing markets for boiler refractory material due to the increase in usage of refractories in cement, iron & steel, glass, non-ferrous metals, and other industries. The market in other countries in Southeast Asia such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam has also been expanding rapidly due to the rise in demand for iron & steel, cement, and glass. Cement and iron & steel are primarily used in automotive, construction, and other manufacturing sectors in Asia Pacific. Europe is also a key market for boiler refractory material, followed by North America.

