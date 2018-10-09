Sodium Sulfate Market to touch 3.8% CAGR by 2025

Sodium sulfate is available in two forms in nature, dehydrate and anhydrous. Dehydrate form is produced from mirabilite and is also known as Glauber’s salt. Anhydrous is produced from mineral thenardite. Synthetic sodium sulfate is recovered as a by-product. Some of the industrial processes that recover sodium sulfate are production of rayon, phenol or boric acid, and chromates.

Asia Pacific dominated the sodium sulfate market both in terms of volume and value and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period with a significant CAGR compare to other regions. China is largest producer of natural sodium sulfate and is also the largest consumer. Almost half of the world’s sodium sulfate is consumed by China. The cost of sodium sulfate in China is comparatively low as compared to that of other exporting countries.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-sulfate-market.html

Expansion of end-use industries such as soaps & detergents, kraft pulping, textiles, glass, carpet cleaners is the major factors which is anticipated to drive the sodium sulfate market during the forecast period. The use of sodium sulfate was widely witnessed in soaps & detergents and textiles in most of the regions. Sodium sulfate prevents formation of scum by the molten glass during refining, and also fluxes the glass. The compound also helps in removing imperfections during the blowing and casting processes. These features of sodium sulfate in glass making makes the segment lucrative during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for sodium sulfate market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium sulfate market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sodium sulfate market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the sodium sulfate market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium sulfate market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the sodium sulfate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in source, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium sulfate market by segmenting it in terms of source, and application. In terms of source, sodium sulfate are classified as natural and synthetic In terms of application, it is segmented into soaps & detergents, kraft pulping, textiles, glass, carpet cleaners, others (food preservatives, oil recovery, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for sodium sulfate in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16742

The report provides the actual market size of sodium sulfate for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of sodium sulfate has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Kilo tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on source, and application of sodium sulfate. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium sulfate market. Key players in the sodium sulfate market are Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S., Birla Cellulose, Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Cooper Natural Resources, Elementis plc, Lenzing Group, Minera De Santa Marta, S.A., S.A. Sulquisa, Si Chuan Hongya QingYiJiang Sodium Sulphate Co., Ltd., Searles Valley Minerals, Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc., Grupo Industrial Crimidesa S.L., Soda? Sodium Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, XinLi Chemical and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com