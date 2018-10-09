Peru Telecommunications Market is Expected Register Substantial Growth: Ken Research

Peru’s country intelligence report provides a summary of the telecommunications market. In telecommunication area majorly include, broadband, telephony, pay-TV and mobile segments. Peru has 3.7 million fixed telephone lines, 32.5 million mobile lines and 9.2 million Internet users. Mobile market is growing much faster than the fixed broadband market. Internet service provider provides fixed broadband availability and improves speeds.

The country has some of the major challenges associated with the widespread poverty, fixed-to-mobile substitution, expensive telephone services, and geographical inaccessibility in the rugged Andean mountains and lowland Amazon jungles.

According to study,”Peru: Country Intelligence Report” some of the major companies that are currently working in the Peru for telecommunication include Telefnica del, Nextel, Gilat To Home, Entel,Gamacon,IDT,Viettel,Terra,Olo del,Best Cable, Movistar and Claro.

Peru’s mobile market is characterized by four mobile operators which are Movistar, Claro, Nextel and Entel, in which 70% of connections are prepaid. Entel is the best mobile operator with a 29.04 Mbps download speed whereas Movistar’s and Claro’s download speed are 21.00Mbps and 14.32Mbps respectively. Entel and Claro are also the biggest beneficiaries of the porting process, gaining 1.61 million and 406,000 new clients, respectively. Mobile operators also perform a variety of initiatives to improve connectivity such as Peru’s “Fone ya”provides 560,000 households with a wireless-based housephone for just USD 0.30 per day as well as Movistar’s“Integrame” project has extended mobile services to enfranchise an additional 98,000 rural inhabitants and Claro’s network of 150 recycling points has recycled34,000 handsets. Telefónica is a broadband and telecommunication provider and accounted for 65.6% of the market.

The Ministry of Transport and Communication (MTC) is a promoter of information and communication technologies which offer near universal internet access in the country through the expansion of telecom infrastructure. MTC has customized the country’s frequency distribution plan to improve the use of resources for 4G and, eventually, 5G services. According to the MTC’s estimates, a total of 36,513 base transceiver stations (BTS) will be needed by 2021 to satisfy demand in Peru which is so far 20,067.

In 2018, Entel Peru and Huawei completed the commercial test of 4T6S which can significantly improve the cell power by 97% compared to the 2T3S as well as relieve the traffic suppression facing Entel’s hotspot areas. Entel is considering conducting large-scale deployment of 4T6S in hotspot areas, such as bus stations, and residential areas to further boost user experience.

The Peruvian telecommunications market has progressed significantly as traditional operators are being challenged by new cameras well as private investment is being deployed into 4G network infrastructure across the country in response to the rising use of mobile data and eight regional projects have been awarded to the private sector. Moreover there are plans to convene a new round of competition to provide these services in the Ica, Amazon and Lima regions. ZTE, an international contributor of telecommunications solutions and expertise for mobile Internet, will organize more than 1,000 base stations in Peru for BITEL network coverage. Services are being extended and a healthy level of competition is giving more choice to consumers. Future market development will partially depend on how well operators can monetise data services and raise the number of postpaid customers. More segmented offers will be key for operators to acquire and secure new customers.

