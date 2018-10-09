Mobile Analytics Market Global Development Industry Trends and Future Outlook to 2023

Market Highlights:

The implementation of mobile app analytics tool plays a crucial role for the performance of any mobile application. With the launch of mobile application, it is important to have a continuous supervision and monitoring of application performance with respect to the individual point of view. There are wide range of mobile applications available in the market, it is required to maintain the quality of mobile application with usage of analytical tools to generate revenue, in-app purchases and rankings, and improve the application installation counts.

Additionally, the mobile analytical facilitates recognize and provide detailed description of mobile application engagement better data driven decisions. Monetization technique can be considered one of the important techniques to increase the demand for the particular mobile applications and helps to maximize the profit. However, rapidly increasing technology to adopt the various analytical tools associated with the business organization and surging demand for 3G and 4G are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Web Services (Aws) (U.S.),

IBM (U.S.),

Google Inc. (U.S.),

Localytics (U.S.),

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.),

Webtrends (U.S.),

Comscore (U.S.),

Flurry (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Mixpanel (U.S.)

According to MRFR, The Mobile Analytics Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 5 Billion by 2023, at 24% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis

The mobile analytics market in North America region is growing due to rise of high volumes data by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the mobile analytics market will show rapid growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of mobile analytics market and growing e-commerce trends to attract more customers is driving mobile analytics market in the region. Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of mobile analytics tools by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting mobile analytics software at a large scale owing to increasing e-commerce industries, competitive advantage, growing retail sector is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and retail sector is driving the mobile analytics market. The region is witnessing high growth in mobile analytics market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

Segments:

Mobile Analytics market for segment on the basis of User-type, Solution and Vertical

Mobile Analytics Market by Type:

Mobile Advertisement & Advertisement Analytics

Campaign Analytics

Ad Attribution Analysis

Conversion Funnel Analysis

In-App Behavioral Analytics

Touch Heatmaps

Event Tracking

User Profiling And Demographics

Application Performance Analytics

Cross Platform Analysis

Mobile A/B Testing

Others

Mobile Analytics Market by Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprise

Mobile Analytics Market by Vertical:

Retail And E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Logistics

Healthcare

Government

BFSI

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Others

