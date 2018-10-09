Messaging Security Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions

Market Highlights:

The process of providing encryption to the messages sent by enterprises or organizations is referred as messaging security. The software includes features like email intrusion prevention, pattern based anti-spam, administrator defined block/allow lists and many more. Message encryption is generally referred as public key cryptography. Message security provides end to end security by securing the XML enabling prevention of intermediaries from starting point to end point of the message.

The messaging security possess various features like increased flexibility, support for multiple transports and supporting for wide set of credentials and claims. Without relying on transport channel, through messaging security messages can be send over many transports and TCP. The messaging security helps in securing the message by planting security context within the message.

The rise in usage of mobile devices among organizations, increasing cyber-attacks and deployment of cloud-based services are driving the market for global messaging security market. The complexity by adding security in the existing network infrastructure is hindering the market growth.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4219

Major Key Players:

McAfee LLC (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan),

Symantec Corporation (U.S.),

Proofpoint Inc. (U.S.),

Forcepoint (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Sophos Ltd. (U.K.),

Barracuda Networks Inc. (U.S.),

F-Secure Corporation (Finland) and others.

According to MRFR, The Messaging Security Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 6 Billion by 2023, at 16% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Industry News

March, 2018 – Sikur, a Brazilian Information technology and cyber security company, launched SIKURPhone equipped with crypto wallet which is capable of storing digital currencies like bit coin, Ethereum and many more. The company claims that the phone is capable of handling hacks and is hack proof.

30 Oct. 2017 – NYNJA Group Ltd., a global leader in mobile communications and technology launched an application with crypto currency wallet. The application is capable of combining text, voice and visual messaging powered by crypto currency. NYNJA application is having secured encryption for storing messages and files and the interface is driven by concentric wheel navigation system.

Regional Analysis

The global messaging security market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for global messaging security market and is expected to continue through the forecast period. Rise in internet usage and need for security in communication across enterprises is primarily driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth rate through the forecast period. The rapid increase in usage of mobile devices in industries and enterprises and deployment of cloud services are resulting in growth for global messaging security market. The increasing cyber-attacks and spams are fuelling the market growth.

Segments:

Messaging security market for segment on the basis of component, type, mode of communication and vertical.

Messaging Security Market by Component:

By Solutions

Content Filtering

Web Filtering

Email Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Information Protection And Control

Anti-Spam/Anti-Malware

By Service

Professional Mode Of Communication

Managed Mode Of Communication

Messaging Security Market by Type:

Message Confidentiality

Message And System Integrity

Message Authentication

Cryptographically Signed Certificate

E-Commerce Authentication

Third Party Authentication

Messaging Security Market by Mode of Communication:

Email

Instant Messaging

Messaging Security Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Messaging Security Market by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare And Life science

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Ecommerce

Automotive And Manufacturing

Others

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/messaging-security-market-4219

Intended Audience