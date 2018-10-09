Gucci Schuhe zum Verkauf

Under the steadfast leadership of the infinitely talented Alessandro Michele, Gucci presents collections that serve as both a reflection of the Gucci Schuhe zum Verkaufpast and a glimpse into the future. Michele often turns to the brand’s archives, merging details from the past with designs of the present. Historical Cucci kaufen Slipperselements are repainted, reshaped and reimagined by a modern day alchemist who infuses every piece with his own unique vision – a vision that is spun from youth, colour and magic.

Founded in Florence in 1921 and part of the Kering Group, Gucci is one of the world’s leading luxury fashion brands, with a renowned reputation for creativity, innovation and Italian craftsmanship.https://www.gctaschen.com/