Logopak labelling experts present solutions for even the smallest breweries at the BrauBeviale trade fair

At BrauBeviale 2018, Logopak ( https://www.logopak.com ) will be demonstrating labelling solutions at Stand 119 in Hall 4, which will enable both large beverage producers and small microbreweries to significantly optimise their production processes. Logopak’s proven solutions for the beverage and brewing industry are based on 30 years of experience. Many Logopak machines have been in operation for 20 years and more – for both large and small breweries and beverage producers.

At BrauBeviale, Logopak’s labelling experts will be demonstrating a ground-breaking system for ecological package labelling, with which considerable savings potentials can be realised thanks to linerless labels. Visitors will also gain insight into Logopak’s superior high-speed solutions and a special shrink pack labelling system. High-speed labelling is of particular interest to large beverage producers. This is the fastest form of labelling offered by Logopak to large beverage manufacturers.

In addition to the proven system for barrel labelling, breweries are particularly interested in the typical solutions for craft and small breweries. Taking the Danish microbrewery Skagen Bryghus as an example, Logopak presents the perfect labelling solution for small and medium-sized breweries at BrauBeviale: The Logopak LSC 100 offers a compact solution for labelling on the cap and around the side.

In the beverage industry, the traceability of goods is one of the most important aspects of quality assurance. Logopak (https://www.logopak.de) has therefore developed product solutions especially for the beverage industry that meet all the requirements of EU Regulation 178/2002. The Logopak systems are optionally available with a machine housing and stainless steel racks for increased splash water protection.

Visit one of the leading manufacturers of logistically integrated labelling systems, labelling software, as well as barcode and industrial printers at Stand 119 in Hall 4, and learn more about bespoke brewery and beverage solutions at the interface between production and logistics.