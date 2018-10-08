Financial Times | IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance shortlisted for an Award

Can it be ‘second time lucky’ for Financial Times | IE Corporate Learning Alliance in this year’s Learning Technologies Awards?

The shortlist for this year’s prestigious Learning Technologies Awards contains a programme from Financial Times | IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance.

This is the second time in two years that this corporate learning provider has been shortlisted for an Award. Again, its programme has been shortlisted for the ‘Excellence in the Design of Learning Content: International Commercial Sector’ Award.

Financial Times | IE Corporate Learning Alliance (www.ftiecla.com) developed – and delivers – the innovative programme – called ‘Facing Ethical Dilemmas’ – for the international law firm, Clifford Chance. The global programme exploits interactive learning methodology and involves Financial Times news content, along with an online psychological profiling platform using a bias-busting algorithm.

“Making ethical decisions isn’t always black and white,” explained Gustaf Nordbäck, CEO of FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance. “A concern facing all 3300 Clifford Chance fee-earners around the world is insufficient time for reflection, engagement and debate on ethical risks.

“So, the firm is addressing this now – via the ‘Facing Ethical Dilemmas’ programme – rather than reacting to possible future ethical breaches that could damage its integrity. This also sends a message to its clients about how seriously Clifford Chance takes ethical behaviour.”

According to the Learning Technologies Awards organisers, “Outstanding projects and products from across the globe are among those who made this year’s impressive, and record-breaking, shortlist. Entries were received from a huge range of sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, finance, transport, utilities, retail, leisure and communications, as well as national and international government, major public and membership bodies and leading international education brands.”

Shortlisted nominees now face the judging panel again in a series of presentations, taking place in London and online, in September and October. The Learning Technology Awards 2017 winners will be announced on 21 November at a gala dinner in London.

