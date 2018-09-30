Ways to take a look at the pink lakes of Las Coloradas

LAS COLORADAS is a tiny town located inside the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. The town is well-known for its pink lakes. These lakes were constructed by the salt factory inside the town and they are utilized for salt production. The vibrant pink colour is brought on by microorganisms within the water, including plankton and algae, which thrive in salty conditions. Get extra information about pink lake

Tips on how to get there

The airport nearest for the pink lakes is in Cancun. Low-priced flights might be booked from quite a few North American and European destinations. Once in Cancun, the pink lakes are about a 3-hour drive away. It really is greatest to rent a vehicle and drive yourself, as the town is within a remote location.

What it is best to take into account

Swimming within the pink lakes is no longer allowed. However, on your solution to Las Coloradas you are going to pass a whole coast of gorgeous blue beaches. Make sure to stop for any swim there as an alternative.

Las Coloradas is quite smaller and so there is no accommodation inside the town. Your best bet is usually to remain in Rio Lagartos, which is the closest key city. It is actually about 30 minutes away from Las Coloradas.

When driving close to the pink lakes, be cautious with the salt delivery trucks and trailers. Some are very big and may take up the entire road.