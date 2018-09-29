Ways to Arrange a Trip to Las Coloradas Pink Lakes

Pink Lakes of Las Coloradas in Yucatan is usually a true place with pink water. A photo from this place also became my most shared and common photo on Instagram, so it comes as no surprise that numerous readers and followers are asking me inquiries about it. Here’s a fundamental compendium of everything you will need to understand when going to Las Coloradas that some refer to pink lakes, others to pink lagoons. Get far more details about las coloradas

Las Coloradas implies ‘blush red’ in Spanish. It is really the name of a tiny village, that specializes in salt production and fishing. The spot is actually a element Rio Lagartos Biosphere, protected Organic Reserve with a lot of birds, crocodiles, flamingos as well as other species. Irrespective of where you are coming from, it’ll probably take you about 5-6 hours round trip simply to get there. Is it really worth your time…?

Tips on how to Arrange a Trip to Las Coloradas Pink Lakes

I’m not going to lie. When I initial visited Las Coloradas I ended up coming back extremely disappointed. I took a tour that promised to take me to view pink lakes, a river filled with crocodiles and ruins of Ek Balam. Having said that, I ended up seeing a small body of water that looked extra yellow than pink, no crocodiles or flamingos, and I didn’t understand how did many people claim to determine bright pink lakes. The trip was a huge fail.

When I came back to Las Coloradas and Rio Lagartos for the second time in a rental auto, my husband and I located our method to the actual pink lakes. Here are my guidelines on how to arrange your trip in order to not get disappointed.

What to accomplish in Las Coloradas?

There’s not significantly to complete at pink lakes apart from admiring their beauty. Las Coloradas is actually a incredibly compact town, so you won’t uncover any tourist attractions like souvenir shops, cafes etc. No less than, not however, but judging from the crowds storming the location it could possibly take place soon.

In truth, there’s only 1 nearby restaurant there and some very fundamental corner shops. It is also crucial to mention that pink lakes aren’t technically a tourist attraction per se. It is a operating salt factory that became renowned for the pink colour on the water that locals don’t desire to turn into a tourist attraction like it occurred to Salinas de Maras in Peru.

If you are heading to Las Coloradas, I suggest you also take a boat tour around the nearby biosphere of Rio Lagartos. To be able to do so, just stroll down the main road by the water of Rio Lagartos town (positioned about 30 minutes from Las Coloradas), exactly where the boats are kept. You can be approached by several boat owners offering to take you into the reserve.

Boat tours coast about 900 MXN per boat (not per individual) and they’ll take you to determine birds, horseshoe crabs, plenty of flamingos, and crocodiles. You will have an chance to bathe in salt water and take a mudbath. Apparently, a mud bath is very good for the skin and the same mud fees lots if purchased inside a fancy box.

My personal tip will be to go see the lakes AND take a boat tour. The boat tour is totally worth it, but you will not see the pink lakes up close from it.

Why Are Las Coloradas Pink? Will be the Pink Water Organic?

I’d say that the place is 50% organic and 50% manmade.

Back in the Mayan times, salty ocean water from mangroves was flooding to manmade lagoons and evaporating within the sun, leaving natural sea salt behind. Since the lagoons are so shallow and salty, the red algae and plankton are brine shrimp are concentrated and because of this, their pink colour tends to make the water pink.

The manmade purpose for this pink water will be the concentration in the microorganisms. This can be also why the flamingos from the area are pinker than most flamingos for the reason that they consume more with the brine shrimp that tends to make them pink (sadly, humans can’t get pink from eating it). I wonder if flamingo poop is pink too…