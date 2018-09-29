Wafer Level Packaging Market Report 2018 – Toshiba Corp., Applied Materials Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., ASML Holding NV

Wafer-level packaging (WLP) is the technique of packaging a combined circuit which is still part of the wafer, as compared to the more traditional method of slicing the wafer into separate circuits and then packing them. WLP is basically a chip-scale package (CSP) technique, as the resulting package is almost of the same dimensions as the die. It allows incorporation of packaging, wafer fab, burn-in at wafer level and test in order to modernize the manufacturing process experienced by equipment from silicon start to customer delivery.

The upsurge in demand for compact size and high-speed of electronic products has expanded the demand for the technique. Also, (IoT) has been gaining admiration, and is measured as the third wave of expertise. The growing popularity of portable electronics and IoT market is likely to substitute the high growth of the WLP industry. Moreover, the awaiting need of circuit miniaturization and the WLP’s technological advantage over conventional packaging techniques and the need for microelectronic devices are acting as drivers of the market development. Though, high initial investment functions as main restraints to the market. Rising demands of electronics market for lighter, smaller, faster, and less costly electronic packaging solutions with high performance are the major opportunity for WLP market.

The global wafer level packaging market has been segmented into type, application and geography. On the basis of type, global market has been divided into fan-in WLP, Fan-out WLP, flip chip, and others type. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as IoT, automotive, mobile and wireless communication, consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace and other application.

Based on geography, global wafer level packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Applied Materials Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., ASML Holding NV, Lam Research Corp, Deca Technologies, and Qualcomm Inc., among others.

Scope of Wafer Level Packaging Market

Type Segments

Fan-In WLP

Fan-Out WLP

Flip Chip

Other Types

Application Segments

IoT

Automotive

Mobile and Wireless Communication

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace

Other Application

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

