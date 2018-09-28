Submarine Sensor Market Report 2018 – ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Harris Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Submarine have a collection of sensors, dependent on the missions. Recent military submarines rely completely on a suite of active and passive sonars to locate the targets. Submarines sensors are one of the most effective and powerful devices in maritime security. Increasing demands of submarines has elevated electro-magnetic sensors to new heights of importance. By solving existing communication difficulties, the sensors bolster the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The advances in acoustic sensor technology, which result in the strengthening of the FOAS technology, collaborative efforts and technology transfer will positively contribute to the growth of the submarine sensors market globally during the forecast period.

The growth of global submarine sensor market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing deployment of attack submarines, and advancement of electromagnetic & acoustic sensors technologies. However, high maintenance and retrofitting costs and data breaching due to cyber wars are the major drawback for the market restricting the growth. Moreover, rising investments in undersea warfare competences and Ohio-class submarine replacement program are expected to generate several growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

Sensor type, submarine type, application and geography are the major segments considered in the global submarine sensor market. On the basis of sensor type, the segment includes acoustic, sonar, electromagnetic, fiber optic. By submarine type, the segment is bifurcated into nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN), ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) and diesel electric submarine (SSK). Further, the application segment consists of marine environmental monitoring, detection of oil resources, underwater species protection, underwater communication, underwater communication and others.

Based on geography, the global submarine sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the global market include ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Harris Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Leonardo DRS, Ducommun Incorporated, Safran Electronics & Defense, L3 Technologies, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global Submarine Sensor Market

Sensor Type

Acoustic

Sonar

Electromagnetic

Fiber Optic

Submarine Type Segments

Nuclear-Powered Attack submarine (SSN)

Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBN)

Diesel Electric Submarine (SSK)

Application Segments

Marine Environmental Monitoring

Detection of Oil Resources

Underwater Species Protection

Underwater Communication

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

