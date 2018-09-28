GoComet Announces International Expansion, Expands Its Business In South East Asia

With a rapidly growing customer base in South East Asia, GoComet, world’s leading online platform to extract lowest international freight costs, recently announced that it has opened a new branch office in Singapore. The office islocated at 17-01, Chevron House, 30 Raffles Place, Singapore 048622.

GoComet has a significant customer base in Singapore including large trading companies in Timber, Pharmaceuticals, Iron Ore and Textiles. The company will soon expand into other primary markets of SE Asia including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

GoComet is targeting USD 100,000of revenue over the next six months from Southeast Asia with a focus on penetration strategy by an increase in headcount and efficient use of resources.

The company has appointed Chitransh Sahai, Co-founder and Director, GoComet to lead operations in the country. With this appointment, GoComet reinforces its commitment to achieving the next growth phase, internationally.

“The opening of a new branch office within two years of founding the company marks a tremendous milestone for us”. Said Gautam Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, GoComet. “The face of logistics is shifting, and digitisation is the primary catalyst for change. This has brought GoComet to an exciting stage and we are delighted to revolutionize the space and support the global surge in demand through our scalable infrastructure”.

About GoComet

GoComet is the world’s leading online platform that enables clients to extract lowest international freight cost for every shipment, thus reducing logistics cost drastically. Backed by machine learning and deep algorithms, the platform aids in saving up to 15% of the logistics cost through “Compounded Negotiations” and “Net Landed Rate based comparison”, with minimal human efforts.

For more information, visit https://www.gocomet.in/