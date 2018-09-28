Global Data Center Colocation Market is expected to reach $66,948.0 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%

Global Data Center Colocation Market attained a market size of $28,926.2 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $66,948.0 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The North America market dominated the Global Data Center Colocation Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to reach a market size of $18,209.9 Million by 2022. The Europe market would witness the high growth rate of 14.9% during 2016-2022.
The Large Enterprises attained a market size of $16,892.9 Million in 2015. The Telecom & IT market dominated the Global Data Center Colocation Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022. The BFSI market is expected to reach a market size of $19,013.2 Million by 2022. The Healthcare and Lifesciences market would witness the high growth rate of 13.5% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Data Center Colocation Market, globally. Based on the type, the Data Center Colocation market is segmented into Retail and Wholesale Data Center Colocation Market. Based on the End User, the market is segmented across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Businesses. Further, the application of the Data Center Colocation technology is studied across BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Energy and other verticals. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Device type, End User, Vertical and geography.
Global Data Center Colocation Market, by Type
Retail Data Center Colocation Market
holesale Data Center Colocation Market
Global Data Center Colocation Market, by End User
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Businesses
Global Data Center Colocation Market, by Vertical
BFSI
Government and Public Sector
Telecom & IT
Healthcare and Lifesciences
Energy
Other Verticals
Global Data Center Colocation Market, by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
