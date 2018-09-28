Academy of Pastry Arts to Compete in Junior Pastry Indian Cup 2018

Academy of Pastry Arts is pleased to announce that 2 teams from Academy of Pastry Arts will compete in the Junior Pastry Indian Cup 2018 which will be held on 29th and 30th September, 2018 in Mumbai at the premises of the School for European Pastry in Andheri East.

Teams from the Academy of Pastry Arts centers will compete in the competition. The team from the Academy of Pastry Art’s Gurugram Centre will include Sonali Tandon and Sakhi Grover who will be mentored by Chef Eureka Araujo. The second competing team from the Academy of Pastry Arts Bangalore Centre will include Kush Jadav and Vandana Konidala who will be mentored by Chef Mukesh Singh Rawat.

The theme of the competition is “Flying” and competing teams will have to incorporate this theme in their pastries during the competition. During the competition, teams will be required to explore new shapes, trace original lines, and innovatively create decorative effects. Thinking outside the box and exploring new boundaries will be necessary for success in the competition. Competing teams will have to create a sugar showpiece, chocolate showpiece, individual chocolate bonbons, Chocolate Cake, Dessert on a Plate, Dessert in a Glass, and Mini Pastries.

Winners of the competition will be judged on artistic expression and on their technical skills by an eminent Jury from the Patisserie Industry. The jury members will also mentor and supervise the event. Professional ethics, the hygiene of the pastries served, and their taste will also play in important role in awarding winners. Participating chefs will have to follow strict guidelines and parameters during the competition and will also be judged on the same.

The winning team from India along with its mentor will represent India at the Junior Pastry World Cup 2019 during the SIGEP show in Rimini Italy in January 2019.

Speaking about the upcoming competition Chef Niklesh, Managing Director & Executive Pastry Chef, Academy of Pastry School, India said “We are excited about the upcoming pastry championship. Our talented teams are certain to make a mark during the competition and we are also very optimistic that we will represent India at the Junior Pastry World Cup in Italy next year. We are preparing for the Indian Cup yet our rigorous and well-planned curriculum has molded our students into skilled chefs who will have little difficulty standing distinguishing themselves during the Indian Cup or beyond.”

Academy of Pastry Arts India:

The Academy of Pastry Arts is a group of international Culinary & Pastry schools with a presence in 5 major cities across Asia. It offers various full-time, part-time and intensive courses along with master classes by renowned international chefs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts. The Academy has a vision of building a platform of international repute for aspiring professionals in the culinary and pastry arts profession. Having trained and groomed students for over 7 years, the Academy takes pride in having nurtured students to become excellent chefs in the hospitality industry and in helping young entrepreneurs build their own teaching academies.